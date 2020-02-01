Plane skids off taxiway in western Iran

The plane, operated by Iran Air, had departed Tehran for Kermanshah early morning. No injuries have been reported.
KERMANSHAH, Feb. 01 (MNA) – A passenger plane skidded off the taxiway at an airport in the western Iranian province of Kermanshah on Saturday.
The plane, operated by Iran Air, had departed Tehran for Kermanshah early morning. No injuries have been reported.
Initial reports blame technical problems at the time of landing for the incident.
