Iran’s Mahan Airline keen on cooperating with China: envoy

In his tweet in Persian, China's ambassador to Iran wrote, “I met and held talks with the Chief Executive of Mahan Airline Arabnejad, in which, he announced that his airline is ready to continue its cooperation with China.”
MNA/4842399
TEHRAN, Feb. 02 (MNA) – In a meeting with Chief Executive of Mahan Airlines, Chinese Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Chang Hua said that Iran’s Mahan Airline is interested in cooperating and collaborating with the People’s Republic of China.
