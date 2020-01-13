Tehran warns Athens against US use of military bases

The embassy was commenting on an article published in Kathimerini on January 6, which stated that “Greece will have some involvement” in case of a US operation against Iran, “though not with a warship…due to the extremely fragile balance” in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The same article said that the US Armed Forces are boosting their presence in their military base in Souda, Crete.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has made it very clear that in the event of a US-led war against the country, the concession of [military] bases by any country to the American invader will be considered a hostile act and Iran reserves the right to respond in a clear and decisive manner,” the Iranian embassy in Athens said in a letter sent to Kathimerini, published on January 10 in the column Readers’ Letters.

“Given the friendly, traditional and historical relations between the two countries, Iran and Greece, and the absence of any differences or tension between them in recent centuries, we believe that this statement cannot be the official position of the Greek government and our friendly and historical relations will continue in the future,” it added.

