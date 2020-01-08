  1. Culture
8 January 2020 - 15:04

Ali-Asghar Moonesan:

US attack of Iran’s cultural sites, ‘violation of intl. resolutions’

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization (CHTHO) Ali-Asghar Moonesan said that US attack of Iran’s cultural heritage is ‘unlikely’ and said, “attacking cultural centers contravenes international resolutions.”

He made the remarks on Wed. on the sidelines of the Cabinet of Minister’s meeting among reporters and said, “according to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and special emphasis of the President, if US attacks Iran’s cultural centers, the country will give a harsh response to US, the issue of which indicates high potential and capability of Iran’s military might in the international arena.”

Not such an event has been happened in all-time history of the world, he said, adding, “it is unlikely that the United States can do such measure,” Moonesan emphasized.

