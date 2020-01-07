  1. Video
7 January 2020 - 16:45

VIDEO: Funeral procession of martyr Mozafarinia in holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (PBUH)

QOM, Jan. 07 (MNA) – The funeral procession and burial ceremony of martyr Shahrouz Mozafarinia, as one of companions of martyr Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, was held in the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (PBUH) on Tue. in the presence of Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeedi Trusteeship of Hazrat Masoumeh Shrine, Bahram Sarmast Governor general of Qom province, some military and disciplinary commanders and also massive people from all walks of life.

Shahid Mozafarinia was one of the companions of IRGC Quds Force Commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani who was assassinated in Baghdad International Airport in Iraq on Fri. following the US airstrike at the direct order of US President Donald Trump.

