Europe’s not united voice mars France’s mediation between, US, Iran

In a short interview with Le Monde, Bahram Ghasemi underlined that the implication of France was "positively received" in Tehran, adding that in past months intense negotiations were held between Tehran and Paris; however, Iran was fully aware that regarding the conditions, there would be no hope for achieving the intended results.

“The US continues its maximum pressure on Iran and it seems that Europe is not able to take any specific measure in accordance to its capacities,” Ghasemi added.

The French President Emanuel Macron tried, for more than two months, to promote a compromise between Washington and Tehran. But Paris did not have the cards necessary to weigh. This effort, led by the Elysée, is the chronicle of a predictable failure, some experts believe.

On November 28 and in an interview with the NRC, Iranian Deputy FM Abbas Araghchi said the 2015 nuclear pact can still be saved, but then Europe must dare to stick its neck out.

Europe should make a little more effort to save the nuclear agreement with Iran, which it says it wants to continue, said Araghchi.

"I want to underline that one of the lessons we learn from the issue with the JCPOA [the nuclear agreement] is that the result of the deal and its compliance with it is apparent that new sanctions have been imposed. If so, we may have to change our approach. How? I can't say that yet. Another lesson is that resistance pays more than a willingness to cooperate."

