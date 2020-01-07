Iran observes no limitations on uranium enrichment: Araghchi

“The US unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA disturbed the international pact’s balance; however, we have reached a rational balance by taking [retaliatory] steps,” Araghchi added on Tuesday.

Noting the Islamic Republic has taken the fifth and the final step of its retaliatory measures, the deputy foreign minister said the level of enrichment depends on the plans delineated by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

However, Araghchi stressed that the move “does not mean the end of the JAPOA or Iran’s withdrawal from the pact,” underlining that it is only aimed at creating a balance so that the other parties fulfill their responsibilities.

The Iranian government issued a statement on Sunday (January 5) announcing its decision to take the fifth and final step in reducing its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers.

According to the statement, the country will observe no operational limitations on its nuclear industry, with regard to the capacity and level of uranium enrichment, the amount of enriched materials as well as research and development.

The statement emphasized that following this decision, Iran will continue its nuclear program only on the basis of its "technical needs."

The Iranian government, however, emphasized that it will continue to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as was the case in the past.

According to the statement, Iran is ready to resume fulfilling its commitments under the landmark nuclear deal if sanctions imposed on the country are removed and it can avail itself of the JCPOA's benefits.

