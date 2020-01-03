Perpetrators of assassination of “Gen. Soleimani” must wait for tough vengeance

The statement emphasized, “with the commemoration of name and memory of the esteemed martyrs, while renewing allegiance with the ideals and causes of the late founding father of the Islamic Revolution the late Imam Khomeini (RA) and sublime recommendations of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the martyr-fostering people of the Islamic Iran will give crushing response to the global arrogance led by US and Israeli regime.”

The full text of the statement is read as follows: “last night, Major General Ghassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), have been killed in US airstrikes in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

“The General Staff of the Armed Forces expresses its heartfelt condolences on the martyrdom of these indefatigable commanders to Imam Zaman (PBUH), Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the noble nation of Islamic Iran and all zealous combatants of the Front of Ressitance.”

“General Ghasem Soleimani played a key and important role in the fight against ISIL and Takfiri terrorist groups sponsored by the U.S. Undoubtedly, the perpetrators of this brutal act should wait for vengeance.”