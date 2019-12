As reported, the two sides discussed recent affairs of Syria in this meeting.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian FM discussed Syrian issues with his Russian counterpart Lavrov in Moscow.

In mid-December, Russia, Turkey and Iran voiced their concerns about the presence of Takfiri terrorist groups in Idlib, underlining the need for the restoration of peace to the northwestern Syrian province, which is the last main militant bastion in the Arab state.

“The parties have reiterated their commitment in re-establishing calm in Idlib and in preserving the de-escalation status of the area,” the trio said in a joint statement released on Wednesday after the 14th round of the Astana talks in the Kazak capital, Nur-Sultan.