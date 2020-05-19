  1. Politics
May 19, 2020, 10:00 PM

Two MPs sentenced to 61 months in prison on corruption charges

TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – Two members of the Iranian Parliament have been sentenced each to 61 months in prison for disrupting the private cars market.

Judiciary Spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaeeli revealed the verdict on Tuesday in his weekly press conference.

He said that lawmakers Mohammad Azizi and Fereydoun Ahmadi along with some high-ranking former managers of Saipa Company have been sentenced to prison for disrupting the market.

Esmaeeli noted that the prime suspects of this case, namely Vahid Behzadi and his wife Najva Lasheidaie, have been sentenced to death on charges of economic corruption and disputing the currency and cars market. He said that the ruling can be appealed.

Iran’s Judiciary Branch has increased efforts against corruption across the country, giving rulings against individuals without considering their status or relations. In mid-October 2019, Iranian President’s brother, Hossein Fereydoun, was sentenced to 5 years in prison on charges of financial corruption.

