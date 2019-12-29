MP delineates Reformists’ priorities in upcoming elections

“Massive turnout and constant participation of people in the elections have always been among the top priorities of the [Mardomsalari] party; we have never backed banning elections,” Kavakebian said on Sunday.

He noted that his party will definitely enlist its candidates in coordination with the policies of the reformist movement. “Members of the reformist parties, however, have priorities over others,” the lawmaker added.

Kavakebian criticized the extremists who question the basic existence of the Parliament, saying, “Another important principle [of Mardomsalari partie] is to counter such extremist views and those who hold placards that read ‘Where are you Liakhov?”

He was referring to Colonel Vladimir Platonovitch Liakhov, the commander of the Persian Cossack Brigade, who gained considerable notoriety after shelling the Parliament of Iran and execution of several constitutionalist leaders on June 23, 1908.

The 11th Iranian parliamentary election is scheduled for February 21, 2020. The upcoming elections will be held in over 200 constituencies across the country's 31 provinces.

The parliamentary hopefuls will be screened for their qualifications by Iran’s vetting body, the Guardian Council, after filing their certificates of candidacy.

The Iranian parliament has 290 members who are elected by the people for four-year terms.

February 21, 2020 will also feature an interim election for Iran’s Assembly of Experts, whose members are directly elected to office by the people for an eight-year term.

The assembly elects and oversees the activities of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and is in a position of authority to either appoint or dismiss the Leader.

MNA/FNA13981005000572