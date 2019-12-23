Rouhani calls for constructive national dialogue in favor of nation

In a message sent to the 8th Iranian Students Debate Competition on Monday, Rouhani stressed, "The government is ready for constructive negotiation in favor of the Iranian nation.”

The president expressed happiness over “the role of Iranian Students Debate Competition in promoting ethical, reasoned, rational and effective dialogue,” adding, “We believe that the path of negotiation must be continued and one must not fear the panic that extremist, irrational and anti-dialogue currents promote.”

“The lack of constructive dialogue is one of our society’s foundational problems in the current time,” he wrote, stressing that the country is in special sensitive conditions.

The President added, "Our country, especially in the current situation, requires a national dialogue and one must never think that the government can solely advance dialogue, which lays the ground for trust and improving social capital.”

He also wrote, "Dialogue and debate require tolerance and forbearance. The proud history of Iran and Islam, especially the excellent approaches of great Shia Imams are full of tolerance, moderation, rationality and dialogue.”

“The government is ready for constructive negotiation in favor of the Iranian nation. This is why the Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution has named July 14, which was the day of reaching the nuclear agreement, as the Day of Dialogue and Constructive Interaction with the World.”

"I am very pleased that the Iranian Students Debate Competition, which has now reached its eighth station, has helped to foster an ethical, reasoned, rational and effective dialogue,” he added.

At the end of his letter, Rouhani said, "I thank the academic community of the country, especially the Academic Jihad and the Student Organization, for shaping the initiative that, God willing, will lead to institutionalized dialogue among the students, who are a part of the country's elite community.”

MNA/President.ir