Russia backs Iran for responding to US' JCPOA withdrawal

"One should not demand from Iran the unconditional implementation of those UNSC decisions that the US has undermined itself," Vasily Nebenzya said at the UN Security Council session.

"Iran has a legitimate right, envisaged by the JCPOA Article 36, to respond reciprocally to the violation of the UN Charter and Resolution 2231 by the United States," he added.

"Moreover, Iran's steps on rolling down their voluntary commitments are carried out with notifying the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] and under the supervision of the agency's inspectors," he noted.

The Russian envoy stressed that "all these measures can be reversed under a very logical condition — fulfilling commitments under the JCPOA and the UN Charter."

MNA/TASS