China says US’ unilateral actions impede maintaining JCPOA

Addressing the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, China’s Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun referred to the drawback of Iran's nuclear-related commitments, saying that all measures taken by Iran are reversible and are subject to the IAEA's monitoring.

He also called on all parties to be cautious in addressing Iran's missile launches, so as to avoid negative impacts on the agreement's implementation.

Speaking of the US sanctions and refusal to extend the waivers, Majid Takht Ravanchi, Iran's permanent representative to the UN, said "in essence," the United States is punishing other countries for honoring their international commitments.

He said the sanctions represent collective punishment of the Iranian general public, targeting vulnerable people to create discontent. The US "bullying" has led to the discontinuation of medicine exports to Iran, he added, citing the case of a 2-year-old patient who lost her life as a result.

He went on to emphasize that Iran will immediately reverse all its measures once the full implementation of the nuclear deal is guaranteed by its other participants.

MNA/XINHUA