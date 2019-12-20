  1. Politics
20 December 2019 - 17:29

China says US’ unilateral actions impede maintaining JCPOA

TEHRAN, Dec. 20 (MNA) – China has underlined the importance of preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran nuclear program, saying the deal is crucial to maintaining peace and stability in the region, while actions by the United States might impede Tehran’s ability to comply with the agreement.

Addressing the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, China’s Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun referred to the drawback of Iran's nuclear-related commitments, saying that all measures taken by Iran are reversible and are subject to the IAEA's monitoring.

He also called on all parties to be cautious in addressing Iran's missile launches, so as to avoid negative impacts on the agreement's implementation.

Speaking of the US sanctions and refusal to extend the waivers, Majid Takht Ravanchi, Iran's permanent representative to the UN, said "in essence," the United States is punishing other countries for honoring their international commitments.

He said the sanctions represent collective punishment of the Iranian general public, targeting vulnerable people to create discontent. The US "bullying" has led to the discontinuation of medicine exports to Iran, he added, citing the case of a 2-year-old patient who lost her life as a result.

He went on to emphasize that Iran will immediately reverse all its measures once the full implementation of the nuclear deal is guaranteed by its other participants.

MNA/XINHUA

News Code 153538

