Iran believes in peaceful ties with neighboring countries

Islamic Republic of Iran pursues good neighborliness as a policy and has tried to help regional countries solve their problems. For this purpose, Iran has told the six countries of Persian Gulf Cooperation Council that it is ready to establish amicable and peaceful relations with these countries, Mousavi said.

He made the remarks on Wed. on the occasion of commemoration ceremony of Research Week, held at the venue of Ahl al-Bayt International University (AS), and added, “Islamic Republic of Iran is a vast country with about 15 neighbors. Iran attaches great importance to its relations with each of these neighboring country.”

“Iran has always attached great importance to its relations with Afghanistan as an old and friend country in the region.”

After ISIL terrorist group was defeated in some regional countries, unfortunately, a major part of this terrorist group was led towards Afghanistan, he added.

In response to a question on negotiations with the Taliban, he said, “the Taliban is a group that exists as a reality in Afghanistan and if ignored, instability and tension will spread in this country. Therefore, Iran has tried to interact with this group and convince them to talk with the Central Government of Afghanistan in order to reach a solution. We also believe that the Taliban is a part of the solution in Afghanistan.”

MA/IRN83599654