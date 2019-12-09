Chitgar Lake hosting migratory birds passing Tehran

Morteza Ahmandi, the Managing Director of Chitgar Lake Co. said that Chitgar Lake is now witnessing the migratory birds that come to Iran each year from Eastern Europe and Northern Siberia.

The destinations of these birds are southern parts of Iran, including Hour al-Azim and Shadegan wetland, he noted, adding that these birds are passing through the north to the south but they land in this artificial lake during their migration in the cold season.

The peak of the presence of these migratory birds is in late winter, he said.

Seagulls and Cormorant are among the many birds in the lake these days, he added.

Migratory birds normally wing their ways to the wetland as temperatures drastically drop in their main habitat in Siberia, Russia, and northern Europe. Migratory birds on their way land in some other wetlands to rest and then arrive at their destination in Hour al-Azim or Shadegan wetland to spend the whole winter, and leave the country before the spring migrating to North Africa.

Chitgar Lake is an artificial and recreational lake located in the north of Chitgar Park in northwestern Tehran, Iran. Also known as the Lake of the Martyrs of the Persian Gulf, the complex has a total area of around 250 hectares; 130 hectares across the lake and 120 hectares on its coastal zone and resorts.

