Spur winged plover spotted in Lorestan Prov.

Nabiollah Ghaed Rahmat, deputy director of Lorestan DoE office, said on Saturday that 36 of spur winged Plovers were spotted by the experts of the DoE office near Gori Balmak wetland, Pole Dokhtar County, Lorestan Province, west of Iran for the first time.

Due to the high rainfall this year, bird migration has increased in the wetlands of Lorestan, he said, adding that now dozens of herons, storks, ducks, redshanks and other kinds of aquatic birds have been spotted in the province.

The masked lapwing, also known as the masked plover and often called the spur-winged plover or just plover in its native range, is a large, common and conspicuous bird native to Australia, particularly the northern and eastern parts of the continent, New Zealand and New Guinea.

The masked lapwing is the largest representative of the family Charadriidae. It measures from 30 to 37 cm (12 to 15 in) in length and has a wingspan of 75–85 cm (30–33 in). Masked lapwings are most common around the edges of wetlands and in other moist, open environments, but are adaptable and can often be found in surprisingly arid areas. They can also be found on beaches and coastlines.

