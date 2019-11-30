  1. Politics
30 November 2019 - 13:58

Maduro says US, Colombia planning provocations in Venezuela

Maduro says US, Colombia planning provocations in Venezuela

TEHRAN, Nov. 30 (MNA) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he had information that Colombia and the United States were planning a provocation on the Bolivarian Republic's western border and called on all staff of the country's armed forces to be prepared for battle.

"I have information that Colombia, together with the US Southern Command are planning to launch another provocation at the Venezuelan border with Colombia. All staff of Venezuela's armed forces must be combat ready", Maduro said on Friday during his meeting with the country's transportation employees broadcast via Twitter.

He added that the provocations served to incite a military conflict on the Venezuela-Colombia border in order to draw attention away from the protests taking place in Colombia.

Earlier in September, Maduro announced large-scale military exercises on the country's western border with Colombia, saying its neighbor presented a level orange security threat.

The political crisis in Venezuela intensified earlier in January when merely two weeks after Maduro's inauguration for his second term, opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido proclaimed himself "interim president" and called on citizens to help him take power in the country.

Guaido received support from the United States and some Latin American countries, including Colombia, while Maduro accused him of trying to stage a coup in Venezuela with the help of the US.

While Guaido was endorsed as "president" by the US and Colombia, a number of countries, including Russia and China, have said they only recognize Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela.

MNA/SPUTNIK

News Code 152855

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News