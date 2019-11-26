Iran to take part in regional CTI seminar in Indonesia

From 26 – 28 November 2019, CTI will be holding a Regional Seminar on Sharing experiences and building State capacity in South East Asia and the wider Asia-Pacific region: Strengthening institutional and legislative frameworks for effective law enforcement, in Bali, Indonesia.

The Seminar is being kindly hosted by the Government of Indonesia, as a CTI Core State, and is being jointly coordinated with the Association for the Prevention of Torture.

The Bali seminar aims to bring together countries from South East Asia and from the wider Asia-Pacific region to share experiences and good practices, as well as challenges in developing and implementing institutional and legislative frameworks , and to identify concrete proposals for the way forward.

The seminar will provide opportunities for participants to learn from each other, strengthen State capacity and build cooperation between States.

Representatives of Chile, Denmark, Ghana Indonesia, Morocco and the APT at the launch of the CTI in March 2014.

MNA/4781812