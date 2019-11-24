Gas production surges by 1mcm in Khangiran Gas Refinery: official

Manager of Shargh Oil and Gas Operation Company for Technical Affairs Mohammadreza Soltani made the remarks on Sun. and stated, “production of gas increased in Khangiran Gas Refinery after conducting five operations which included stopping leakage in five wells, three cases of acidizing wells and conducting latticework of two wells by mobile core pipe.”

He pointed to the company's plans for the consecutive and stable production of gas in winter and added, “effective steps have been taken for the consecutive and stable production of gas in winter such as installing wellhead separators for two wells, monitoring the repair and maintenance of three wells in Khangiran Gas Refinery, supervising the preparation of campus of two wells for the deployment of the drilling rig.”

Using state-of-the-art technologies such as injecting polymer gel to control water of leaking wells, taking advantage of ‘Seal Maker’ technology for removing leakage and also the 'down hole video' technology were the other strategies applied for the resolving the problems in some wells of the refinery, Manager of Shargh Oil and Gas Operation Company for Technical Affairs Mohammadreza Soltani added.

