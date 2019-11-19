  1. Economy
Iran's saffron in vital need of a brand name: official

TEHRAN, Nov. 19 (MNA) – The Chief Executive of Iran Agriculture Cooperatives Trading Company Amin Shalchian said that Iranian saffron is in a vital need for a brand name to resolve the issues undermining its exports to global market.

He made the remarks on Tue. while pointing to the fact that having a brand name could both increase the level of saffron exports to global markets and prevent some countries such as Spain from exporting the Iranian saffron with their own brand. 

He went on to say that about 90% of all saffron in the world is produced in Iran, adding, “unfortunately, high-quality Iranian saffron is exported with a Spanish brand or other countries.”

He then called on the government to lend its support to the export of Iranian high-quality saffron to the world markets.

