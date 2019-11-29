  1. Politics
Iran's Leader lambasts recent unauthorized trips of American officials to Afghanistan, Iraq

TEHRAN, Nov. 29 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei has blasted the recent unauthorized trips of President Donald Trump and his deputy Mike Pence to Afghanistan and Iraq.

"Americans come to a country like Iraq without permission. They do not visit the government of that country, and they do not go to the capital of that country. Instead, they have bases there and they go to their military bases there. This means that they officially insult the freedom of nations and the independence of nation," the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei wrote in a tweet in reaction to the US President Donald Trump's recent unexpected trip to Afghanistan and earlier visit of the US President Deputy Mike Pence to the city of Irbil in Iraqi Kurdistan region instead of Baghdad and a military base in the country.

