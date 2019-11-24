Iran’s AUT, Polish unis. to expand scientific coop.

Polish ambassador to Tehran Maciej Falkowski visited AUT and held talks with the official of the university on the scientific cooperation in the fields of environment, water, and energy, said International Director General of AUT Amir Golroo.

During his visit, the Polish ambassador emphasized the cooperation of AUT with Polish universities, he added.

Given that the Amirkabir University of Technology has extensive scientific and research activities in the field of environment, Falkowski expressed his interest in cooperating with AUT in the field of the environment with an emphasis on agriculture, he said.

He also expressed the desire of Polish universities to cooperate with AUT in the field of textiles and especially furniture design, Golroo noted.

