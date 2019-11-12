  1. Politics
12 November 2019 - 17:06

Top Iranian security official:

Iran's ability to mobilize forces has caught Washington by surprise

TEHRAN, Nov. 12 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani has said that the ability of the Islamic Republic of Iran to mobilize forces in the region has taken the United States by surprise.

“Islamic Revolution’s ability to mobilize [masses] has not only led the US strategy to create and exploit ISIL sedition to a total failure but also it has caught Washington by surprise,” Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani said while speaking in the IRGC intelligence community conference in Tehran on Tuesday.

The top Iranian security official further explained that “over the past four decades, internal stability, national defense capability, strategic depth, and progresses in new and nuclear technologies have increased Iran's role and influence in regional and global equations.”

He further hailed the IRGC intelligence forces for their achievements in foiling enemies’ plots.

