Moscow urges Washington to stop ‘illegal oil embargo’ on Iran

"In order to save JCPOA, all participants should fulfill their commitments. The US, in its turn, should at least stop to interfere with illegal attempts to establish oil embargo," Russian Ambassador to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter on Tuesday.

“A solution which is easy to formulate but extremely difficult to implement,” he added.

He said the new developments around the Iranian nuclear program, which are aimed at pushing other parties to the deal to shoulder their responsibilities, are rather predictable.

“Further deviations of Iran from #JCPOA are quite predictable,” he said adding: “Tehran sticks to its declared decision to take another set of measures every two months.”

“Survivability of nuclear deal dictates the need for urgent efforts to restore the balance between its nuclear and economic parts,” he reiterated.

On November 5, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced that Tehran would take the fourth step to reduce its commitments under the JCPOA by activating centrifuges at the Fordow uranium enrichment plant on Wednesday.

The new step, as Iran has reiterated, will be revocable if Tehran sees other parties comply with their obligations to the deal.

The country's new activities will be carried out under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rouhani noted.

