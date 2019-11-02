  1. Politics
2 November 2019

South Africa ready to enhance tourism coop. with Kerman province: envoy

TEHRAN, Nov. 02 (MNA) – South African Ambassador to Iran, Vika Mazwi Khumalo, said that his country is ready to boost tourism cooperation with Kerman province.

He expressed South Africa’s readiness to cooperate with travel agencies, enhance the level of ties and exchange tourists with Kerman province, south Iran.

He made the remarks Saturday while speaking to reporters on the sideline of his visit to UNESCO World Heritage Site Shazdeh Mahan Garden in the southern Iranian province.

South Africa is keen on boosting bilateral cooperation with Kerman province in different fields, he said.

South Africa and Kerman have shared potentials in mining and tourism and can enhance cooperation in these areas, he added.

Khumalo also pointed to the capabilities of his country on mining equipment, saying that the ground is ready for expanding relations with those companies interested in doing business in the mining sector.

