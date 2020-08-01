Bashar Al-Asad praises Syrian Army on National Army Day

In his speech on the occasion of the 75th National Day of the Syrian Army, Bashar al-Assad announced that “the Syrian Army has been alongside the great Syrian nation at all various stages in the fight against terrorism”, Al-Mayadin reported.

“Congratulations to the heroic forces of the Syrian army who supported the country and has achieved great victories”, he continued.

Addressing the Syrian army forces, the president said that "You confronted the terrorist groups who continued their aggression against our country."

“When some thought they could bring you to your knees, you shattered their illusions and in the midst of challenges and battles, you have proved that you are a man of sacrifice and courage” Al-Asad added.

