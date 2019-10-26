Saudi talks on nuclear program going forward

Speaking at a round table in Abu Dhabi he added that the United States did everything it could to have a ready global supply of oil, according to Reuters.

Saudi Arabia intends to enrich uranium to fuel its planned nuclear power program, the country’s new energy minister said on Sept. 9.

“We are proceeding with it cautiously.… We are experimenting with two nuclear reactors,” said Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman at the 24th World Energy Conference in Abu Dhabi on Sept. 9.

Saudi officials have announced plans to build 16 nuclear power reactors over the next 20 to 25 years at a cost of more than $80 billion.

Currently, companies from the United States, Russia, South Korea, China, and France are competing for a contract to build the first two nuclear power reactors, with a Saudi decision reportedly expected by the end of this year.

To receive US nuclear materials or technology, Saudi Arabia would need first to sign a 123 agreement with the United States.

MNA/PR