  1. Politics
5 November 2019 - 10:25

Police seize 2,000 liters of smuggled fuel in NW Iran

Police seize 2,000 liters of smuggled fuel in NW Iran

TEHRAN, Nov. 05 (MNA) – Some 2,000 liters of smuggled fuel have been seized in Maku, said the police chief of Maku city in West Azerbaijan, northwest province of Iran.

Police Chief of Maku Colonel Hossein Shahriar said on Tuesday that through extensive operations carried out by the police forces, one vehicle consisting of 2,000 liters of smuggled diesel has been seized in the city at the checkpoint.

One smuggler has been arrested in this regard, he added.

More than 150,000 liters of smuggled diesel are seized in this region annually.

Maku is situated 22 kilometers from the Turkish border in a mountain gorge at an altitude of 1634 meters.

MNA/IRN 83541164

News Code 151952

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News