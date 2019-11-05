Police seize 2,000 liters of smuggled fuel in NW Iran

Police Chief of Maku Colonel Hossein Shahriar said on Tuesday that through extensive operations carried out by the police forces, one vehicle consisting of 2,000 liters of smuggled diesel has been seized in the city at the checkpoint.

One smuggler has been arrested in this regard, he added.

More than 150,000 liters of smuggled diesel are seized in this region annually.

Maku is situated 22 kilometers from the Turkish border in a mountain gorge at an altitude of 1634 meters.

MNA/IRN 83541164