Chief of Yazd Police Colonel Ali Afkhami made the announcement, saying consignment, containing 212kg of opium and 156kg of hashish, was seized in two separate operations on the province’s main routes.

Four criminals were also detained during the operations, he added.

Yazd province is the main route connecting the central parts of Iran to the southeastern regions.

Some 20 tons of illegal drugs have been seized in Yazd in the current Iranian year (started March 21).

