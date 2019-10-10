Detained Russian journalist leaves Tehran for home

Russian embassy spokesman Andre Ganko confirmed the news, adding that she left Tehran on Thursday morning.

Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday that the detained female Russian national in Iran, her issue was attributed to visa violations.

"Her case has not been related to the counterespionage department. I do not know whether she is a journalist, merchant or tourist, but her faults were in the field of visa which will be dealt with soon," Rabiei added.

On October 5, In a meeting in Russia, Mehdi Sanaie, Iran's ambassador to Moscow and Igor Morgulov Russian deputy foreign minister discussed the case of the Russian journalist hoping that the arrested journalist would be released soon.

On October 4, Abbas Mousavi, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, spoke briefly with Sputnik in Tehran about the detention of a Russian journalist, saying the journalist will be released soon.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Iran's envoy was "invited to the foreign ministry to quickly clarify the circumstances" and ensure the rights of journalist Yuzik, 38, are observed. She did not provide further details.

The Russian embassy in Tehran told AFP the mission had requested consular access to the journalist.

MNA/83511289