New Zealand couple held in Iran freed to go home: Wellington

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – Two travel bloggers from New Zealand who allegedly disappeared from public view for almost four months after entering Iran have now safely left the country, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said.

The New Zealand Herald identified the two as social media influencers Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray, who posts under the name Expedition Earth, Aljazeera reported.

New Zealand’s Ardern revealed on Wednesday that her government had been “working hard” for a number of months to “ensure the safe” exit of the couple from Iran.

Ardern did not provide details of the negotiations with Iran’s government.

Thackwray and her newlywed husband Rich white, the son of one of New Zealand’s wealthiest men, entered Iran from Turkey in early July, according to Associated Press.

The Iranian officials have told the AFP news agency that the couple had not been detained or arrested.

