Tehran, Moscow confer on Russian journalist arrested in Iran

The two sides hoped that the arrested journalist would be released soon.

Late on Friday, Abbas Mousavi, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, spoke briefly with Sputnik in Tehran about the detention of a Russian journalist, saying the journalist will be released soon.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Iran's envoy was "invited to the foreign ministry to quickly clarify the circumstances" and ensure the rights of journalist Yuzik, 38, are observed. She did not provide further details.

The Russian embassy in Tehran told AFP the mission had requested consular access to the journalist.

