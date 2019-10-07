450,000 liters of smuggled fuel seized in NW Iran

Following comprehensive intelligence operations, the customs officers in Bazargan, in Maku County seized a smuggled fuel cargo, said Sadegh Namdar.

The seized cargo consisted of 450,000 liters of kerosene weighting 38 tons, he added.

Two fuel smugglers have been arrested in the operation and handed to judiciary officials, he mentioned.

According to the Director-General of Bazargan Customs, it was the largest smuggled fuel cargo in the northwest of the country which was timely discovered and seized.

