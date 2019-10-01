Persepolis, Esteghlal beat rivals at Hazfi Cup

Persepolis beat Machine Sazi 1-0 at Bonyan Diesel Stadium in Tabriz with a late goal by Vahid Amiri at the 101st minute.

Persepolis striker Ali Alipour missed a penalty at the 85th minute.

Esteghlal defeated Azadegan League side Gol Reyhan 3-1 in extra time in a match held at Karaj’s Enghelab Stadium.

Mohammad Papi was on target for Gol Reyhan in the 38th minute but an own-goal from Hamidreza Divsalar in the 43rd minute handed Esteghlal a 1-1 draw.

After 90 minutes, the two teams went into extra time.

Esteghlal striker Sajad Aghaei scored at the 93rd minute and Farshid Esmaeili made it 3-1 at the 113th minute.

The 2019–20 Hazfi Cup is the 33rd season of the Iranian football knockout competition and the final match will be held in Shiraz.

MNA