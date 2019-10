TEHRAN, Oct. 05 (MNA) – Esteghlal registered its first win (2-1) after six weeks of this year’s league against Gol Gohar Sirjan at Azadi Stadium on Friday in absence of both its fans and its coach Andrea Stramaccioni. With six points from six matches, Esteghlal sits 11th in the table while Sepahan and Tractor lead the ranking with 14 points.