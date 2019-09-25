Resistance will reach its goal: Isa Qasim

“Resistance will reach its goal in case the society has goodwill and perseverance in divine Sharia,” he said.

“Resistance is the responsibility of all the Ummah but not of a specific group,” he added.

On July 9, 2018, he arrived in UK and was immediately taken to hospital to receive primary medical treatment by specialized doctors.

Bahrain’s 80-year-old top spiritual leader’s health had deteriorated ever since the government have stripped his citizenship and stormed his domicile in 23 May 2017, and placed him under house arrest.

During the raid, the security forces violently dissolved a peaceful sit-in, organized in solidarity with the leader. 5 youth were murdered, around 300 were arrested and many were injured. Further the authorities imposed a strict blockade Duraz; the hometown of Ayatollah Qassim and other prominent dissents. He was hospitalized in November, December and June for severe pelvic and back pains, accompanied with many restrictions.

Ayatollah Qassim, made first public appearance after treatment in London on September 12, 2018.

MNA/FNA 13980703000030