DAFOOS seeking peace, ready for war: head

“Because we seek peace, we should keep ourselves prepared for war,” he said at the 1st Peace & Defense International Book Fair which opened on Monday at AJA University of Command and Staff (Dafoos) in Tehran.

Valivand added that the fair is being held with cooperation between Iranian and some foreign publications, aimed at improving research in peace, defense and war.

The opening ceremony of the fair was held with Major General Hossein Hassani Sa'di, deputy commander of Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base, and a host of military attaches of other countries in attendance.

The exhibition includes forty booths which offer various books on peace and security published by different units of Iranian Armed Forces and some friend countries.

The seven-day event is being held on the occasion of Sacred Defense Week which marks the start of the Iraqi war on Iran in September 1980.

