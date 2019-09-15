  1. Politics
15 September 2019 - 21:00

Russian dep. finance min.:

Europe credit line for Iran neither good nor bad

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – Sergei Anatolievich Storchak, Deputy Finance Minister of Russia. has said that EU credit line for Iran to salvage the nuclear deal needs to be a long-term contract to secure Iran’s interests.

Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Anatolievich Storchak made the remarks on the sidelines of a meeting with the Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian in Iran on Sunday.

Storchak referred to the $ 15 billion credit line the Europeans have offered Iran in exchange for returning to full compliance with the JCPOA, saying that it is neither good nor bad.

He added that the EU mechanism for salvaging the Iran nuclear deal is relatively confusing as it does not meet Iran’s demands and the demands of its suppliers in the long term.

