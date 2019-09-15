  1. Politics
US bases, vessels in region within reach of Iran’s missiles: top cmndr.

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh says all American military bases and vessels stationed up to 2,000 kilometers around Iran are within the range of Iranian missiles.

“Besides the American bases in the region, we are keeping a constant watch over all their [Americans] vessels, including destroyers and frigates, stationed up to 2,000 kilometers, and they are within the reach of our missiles,” Brigadier General Hajizadeh said on Sunday.

The commander also noted that after Iran shot down a US spy drone over the Persian Gulf in July, the IRGC Aerospace Force was on high alert in a way that Iranian missiles were zeroed in on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, and an American warship in the Sea of Oman.

“We would have hit those targets if the US had shown a reaction,” he said.

“We have been constantly preparing ourselves for a full-fledged war,” General Hajizade added.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in June shot down an intruding American spy drone over the country’s southern coastal province of Hormozgan.

The intruding drone was shot by Iran’s homegrown air defense missile system “Khordad-3rd”.

