13 September 2019 - 19:39

Former chairman of Iran-China Joint Chamber of Commerce passes away

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – Ex-Chairman of Iran-China Joint Chamber of Commerce Asadollah Asgaroladi has died of stroke.

The former Chairman of Iran-China Joint Chamber of Commerce Asadollah Asgaroladi died of stroke on Friday afternoon. 

He had spend the final days of his life in hospital. The vice chairman of the chamber Majid Reza Hariri had been elected as new chairman of Iran-China Chamber of Commerce on September 4.

The official had also served as the head of Iran-Croatia Cooperation Committee, head of Iran Handicraft Exporters Union and advisor to the Ministry of Industries, Mining and Trade and the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration.

Asgaroladi has been a member of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iran-China Chamber of Commerce was founded in 2001 with 65 members. Today it is one of Iran’s biggest chambers of commerce with more than 6,000 members, according to Tehran-based Financial  Tribune economic news website.

