Iran to play friendly against Australia ahead of Asian Volleyball C’ship

The match will be held at 7:00 PM local time in Tehran.

Iran is pitted along Sri Lanka, Australia and Qatar in Group A of the event which is going to be held in Tehran from Sep. 13 to 21.

16 teams compete in 4 groups to determine the continental champion. Also, eight best teams of the event will advance to 2020 Men's Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament in China’s Jiangmen in January where the winner will win the Olympics quota.

Iran failed to bring home the Olympics quota in the first stage of qualifications which was held in August in Russia. The team managers have said that their main aim and focus is on winning 2020 Olympics berth.

MAH/ 4715216