China blames US for Iran nuclear tensions

According to ABC News, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Monday "the US should abandon wrong practices such as unilateral sanctions and maximum pressure on Iran."

The deal started collapsing with the United States unilaterally withdrawing last year and imposing sanctions on Iran.

The Chinese ministry spokeswoman says parties to the deal, which also include Britain, France, Germany, China, Russia and the European Union — should stay committed to all parts of the comprehensive agreement.

As a third step to reduce its commitments to the nuclear deal (JCPOA), the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Saturday it has activated 20 IR-4 and 20 IR-6 centrifuges for research and development purposes.

The third step comes after the Europeans failed to meet a 60-day deadline to meet Iran’s demands and fulfill their commitments under the deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

KI