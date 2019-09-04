Zarif meets with Bangladeshi parliament speaker in Dhaka

Strengthening parliamentary cooperation, expanding relations between citizens of the two nations, supporting the development of commercial and trade cooperation, diversifying cooperation and implementing joint projects in various fields, including modern technologies, using local currencies, and supporting activities of joint chambers of commerce were the issues discussed in the meeting.

Strengthening joint efforts in the Islamic world and in the international community, including in the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC, PUOICM) were other issues also discussed at the meeting.

Zarif’s meeting with the Bangladeshi parliament speaker came after his meeting with PM Sheikh Hasina and FM Abul Kalam Abdul Momen earlier this morning.

Heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, Zarif arrived in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka to hold high-level talks with senior officials of South Asian country yesterday. He will depart for Indonesia as the next stop of his several-nation Asian tour he started recently tomorrow after attending a regional meeting of the Indian Ocean Commission (COI) and a meeting with the Farsi language teachers in Bangladesh.

