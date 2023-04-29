Iran's Kurash team becomes Asian vice-champion

The 12th Kurash Asian Championship competition was hosted by Hangzhou, in China and ended on Saturday.

The national Iranian men's Kurash team won 8 defferent medals including 2 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronzes.

In the women's division, the national Iranian team won 2 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Iran ranked second in the men's division and became Asian vice-champion after Uzbekistan (5 gold and one silver).

Also, in the women's section, after China (5 gold and 1 bronze), Uzbekistan (2 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze) and Chinese Taipei (1 gold and 3 bronze), the Iranian team ranked fourth in Asia.

