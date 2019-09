TEHRAN, Sep. 02 (MNA) –The exhibition of Ashura artworks was inaugurated in Tehran on Sunday evening. Ashura is the tenth day of Muḥarram, the first month in the Islamic calendar. It marks the climax of the Remembrance of Muharram, and commemorates the death of Husayn ibn Ali, the grandson of the prophet of Islam, Muhammad at the Battle of Karbala on 10th of Muharram in the year 61 AH.