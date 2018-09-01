  1. Politics
1 September 2018 - 08:42

No evidence indicates Imam Musa al-Sadr’s martyrdom

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Director General for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said there are no solid proofs that Imam Musa al-Sadr has been martyred.

"It is expected that the influential figures in Libya and Lebanon once again take serious steps toward determining the fate of Imam Musa al-Sadr, forming a special and active committee tasked with realizing the issue," he wrote in a post on his Twitter page.

Lebanon’s prominent Shia leader Imam Musa al-Sadr went missing with two companions, Sheikh Mohammad Yaqoub and journalist Abbas Badreddine, nearly 40 years ago, on August 31, 1978, during an official visit to the Libyan capital Tripoli.

He was a highly revered Shia cleric of Iranian descent, who founded the Lebanese Amal (Hope) Movement in 1974.

