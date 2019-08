TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – A ceremony was held on Thursday to mark August 22, the National Defense Industry Day. The ceremony was attended by President Hassan Rouhani, Defense Minister Brigadier General Ami Hatami, a host of other Iranian high-ranking military officials and also military attachés of some other countries. By president's directive, domestically-made Bavar-373 long-range air defense system officially went on stream today.