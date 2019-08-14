33-Day War showed Israelis' humiliation to world: Iranian MP

"By overcoming the Israeli's invasion, Hezbollah destroyed the regime's fictitious invincibility and proved to the world the fact that the Zionist regime can be defeated," Spokesman for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Committee, Hossein Naghavi Hosseini said in an interview with Al-Ahed news.

Praising the Lebanese movement's resistance against the occupying regime and its allies in the past years, Naghavi Hosseini said, "No one expected a small group, which was established in the 1980s would turn into a major power both in Lebanon and the whole region."

Hezbollah defeated Israeli regime in a 33-day war in 2006 (July 12 – August 14) with Israeli generals astonished by the resistance group's missile and firepower.

About 1,200 Lebanese, most of them civilians, were martyred in the Israeli war on Lebanon in the summer of 2006. However, Hezbollah fighters defeated the Israeli military, forcing Tel Aviv to retreat without achieving any of its objectives.

