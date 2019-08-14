Renowned Iranian environmentalist passes away at 88

The famous physician and activist, known as the “father of nature”, passed away after putting up with a long illness.

He was recognized for his devoted services and his courageous efforts shedding light on the causes of global warming and sickness.

Thirty years ago, after trying in vain for many years to cure his own multiple illnesses, Dr. Beski turned to a raw vegetarian diet and became a model of health and fitness.

He came to the conclusion that health is a blessing from God, and that our wellbeing is not dependent on medicine or drugs, but rather on a holistic way of life.

He once said, “Diseases are a symptom of our disrespectful behavior towards nature, as our diet is out of harmony with what God has decreed upon us.”

Over the years, Dr. Beski committed himself to promoting a healthy way of living and environmental protection.

He never stopped urging authorities to take action to prevent deforestation. Even until the last months of his life, he traveled to different cities in the country to lecture on environmental issues, climate change, and the benefits of a healthy diet to raise public awareness.

